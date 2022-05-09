Janssen Discontinues Collaboration and License Agreements with Bavarian Nordic in Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, May 9, 2022 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced the termination of its collaboration and license agreements with Bavarian Nordic that leverage Bavarian Nordic’s MVA-BN® (Modified Vaccinia Ankara - Bavarian Nordic) technology to develop potential vaccines against the hepatitis B virus and human papillomaviruses. Janssen remains committed to its strong collaboration with Bavarian Nordic in the quest to prevent and cure infectious diseases – with collaborations in HIV and Ebola still ongoing.No clinical studies in hepatitis B have been initiated by Janssen utilizing the MVA-BN® technology.Janssen will continue to prioritize investigation of its hepatitis B combination therapies using alternative investigational vaccine platforms and therapeutics within its broad portfolio and has multiple studies ongoing. Hepatitis B remains a critical global health issue, affecting an estimated 296 million people worldwide, and claiming nearly 900,000 lives every year.[1] Through its diverse scientific approach, Janssen is determined in its pursuit of a functional cure* for chronic hepatitis B to improve health outcomes for those living with the disease.There has been widespread uptake of effective, preventive vaccines against human papillomaviruses.[2] Due to this and the prioritization of other programs, Janssen will not be focusing R&D efforts on a therapeutic vaccine against human papillomaviruses at this time. Janssen is committed to the research and development of transformational vaccines and therapeutics to prevent and cure infectious diseases with high unmet need. Janssen’s infectious diseases and vaccines projects span all stages of development, from discovery through late development, addressing major global health threats including COVID-19, HIV, RSV, influenza, multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and Ebola.For more information on Janssen’s commitment to battling infectious diseases, visit www.janssen.com/infectious-diseases-and-vaccines/IDV-News/. *A functional cure for chronic hepatitis B is defined as a loss of viral markers (hepatitis B surface antigen [HBsAg] and hepatitis B viral DNA) that is sustained after cessation of treatment.### About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension. Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at @JanssenGlobal.Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding collaborations between Janssen and Bavarian Nordic. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies or Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments. ### [1] World Health Organization (WHO). Hepatitis B. Available at: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs204/en/. Last accessed: April 2022. [2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/hpv/hcp/safety-effectiveness.html#hpvvxeff. Last accessed: April 2022.