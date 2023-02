January 2023 figures at Eurex

Eurex began the year with an 8 percent increase in total traded volume to 144.6 million contracts in January, compared to 133.4 million in the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives again recorded the largest increase, up 21 percent year-on-year in January from 45.2 million to 54.7 million. Index derivatives increased by 5 percent, from 65.7 million to 68.7 million contracts traded. Trading in equity derivatives fell by 6 percent year-on-year in January, from 22.3 million to 20.9 million contracts.Notional outstanding volumes in OTC clearing grew by 27 percent compared to January 2022. Overall outstanding volume stood at EUR 31,083 billion at the end of January vs. EUR 24,560 billion the year before – with interest rate swaps and overnight index swaps posting growth of 15 percent and 30 percent respectively. Average daily cleared volumes grew 21 percent.Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, again recorded a significant increase in outstanding volume in GC Pooling in January, up 91 percent to EUR 62.9 billion, whereby traded volume in GC Pooling increased nearly fivefold to EUR 35.8 billion from EUR 7.6 billion. The average daily term-adjusted volume grew by 23 percent in January in both segments – in GC Pooling and in the Repo Market. Business overview – January 2023 January2023 January2022 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 68.7 65.7 +5% Interest rate derivatives (million) 54.7 45.2 +21% Equity derivatives (million) 20.9 22.3 -6% Total (million)1 144.6 133.4 +8% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 31,083 24,560 +27% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 13,177 11,482 +15% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 2,504 1,934 +30% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 335 276 +21% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 21 28 -24% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 13 12 +8% Compression volumes (billion EUR) - - - Repo: average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 82.1 66.9 +23% Repo Market (billion EUR) 169.3 138.2 +23% Total (billion EUR) 251.4 205.1 +23%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.Media contact:Irmgard Thiessen+49 69 211-1 59 11irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.comFabian Vichtl+49 69 211-1 65 95Fabian.vichtl@deutsche-boerse.com