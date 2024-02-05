|
05.02.2024 10:00:00
January 2024 figures at Eurex
Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reports a 6 percent increase in traded contracts for January compared to the previous year, rising from 144.6 million to 152.7 million contracts. Robust growth of 34 percent was observed in interest rate derivatives, with the number of contracts traded in January climbing from 54.7 million to 73.6 million. Conversely, equity derivatives experienced a 17 percent decrease, dropping from 20.9 million contracts in January of the previous year to 17.4 million contracts. Index derivatives turnover also saw an 11 percent year-on-year decline in January, decreasing from 68.7 million to 61.4 million traded contracts.In OTC Clearing the notional outstanding volumes experienced an 8 percent year-on-year growth in January, reaching EUR 33,537 billion compared to EUR 31,083 billion in the same period the previous year. Specifically, the notional outstanding volumes in interest rate swaps rose by 9 percent, reaching EUR 14,356 billion, while the notional outstanding in overnight index swaps increased by 32 percent to EUR 3,300 billion.Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, experienced a notable rise in daily GC Pooling volumes during January, marking a 57 percent increase to reach EUR 128.9 billion. Additionally, the overall average daily term-adjusted repo volume demonstrated a substantial year-on-year growth of 33 percent in January, amounting to EUR 338.9 billion.Business overview – January 2024 January2024 January2023 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 61.4 68.7 -11% Interest rate derivatives (million) 73.6 54.7 +34% Equity derivatives (million) 17.4 20.9 -17% Total (million)1 152.7 144.6 +6% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 33,537 31,083 +8% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 14,356 13,177 +9% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,300 2,504 +32% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 281 335 -16% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 25 21 +15% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 19 13 +46% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 0 0 N/A Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 128.9 82.1 +57% Repo Market (billion EUR) 210.0 173.4 +21% Total (billion EUR) 338.9 255.5 +33%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
