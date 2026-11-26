On its third-quarter 2026 earnings conference call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) lowered its full-year revenue guidance to between $855 million and $865 million. A sharp slowdown in self-storage development tests whether the manufacturer can defend its margins through cost cuts and technology sales when construction activity turns sluggish. Three takeaways from management's comments show how the business is adapting.

Higher input costs and financing rates squeeze developers' margins, forcing customers to delay construction of new facilities. That pause directly cuts into delivery volumes for self-storage building components.

When top-line volume drops, structural cost reductions help protect profitability. Management cut expenses across operations and manufacturing to align its cost footprint with lower market demand.

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