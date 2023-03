Janus International Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 18.9%

(RTTNews) - Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) reported fourth quarter net income of $32.7 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $32.7 million, up 59.7% compared to $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.22, compared to $0.14.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $279.7 million, an 18.9% increase compared to $235.4 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $260.79 million in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects: revenue in a range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $250 million to $275 million.

Over the next three to five years, the company targets: annual organic revenue growth in the range of 4% to 6%; and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 25% to 27%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.