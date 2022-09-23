Janux Therapeutics Appoints Brenda Van Vreeswyk as Head of Human Resources

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced the appointment of Brenda Van Vreeswyk as Head of Human Resources (HR). Ms. Van Vreeswyk brings extensive HR leadership and operations expertise across the life sciences industry, including biopharma, diagnostics, and medical device companies, and most recently served as Director, HR for Neurocrine Biosciences.

"We are excited to welcome Brenda to Janux as we continue making progress across our pipeline and evolve as a clinical-stage company,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. "Her track record at Neurocrine of delivering human resources strategies to enable high-performing clinical, supply-chain, and commercial teams globally will be instrumental as we continue to grow as a biotech company, advance our pipeline, and build development capabilities that will be essential to our future growth. Brenda has the experience of operating at scale in a science-driven company and will be a great partner to ensure we maintain the uniqueness of our culture.”

"I am thrilled to be joining the Janux team at such an important time as the company moves its unique science and technology forward into the clinic. I have spent time with the talented leaders at the company, and I am thoroughly impressed by the sophistication, pace, and breadth of the organization,” said Ms. Van Vreeswyk. "I look forward to building upon the good work done to date and continuing to advance the company’s organizational and talent strategies to ensure we are best positioned as we grow to have the highest impact on cancer patients.”

Ms. Van Vreeswyk’s contributions in HR include recruitment of science, clinical and commercial talent, developing leadership training programs, and employee engagement initiatives. At Neurocrine, she was responsible for developing and implementing talent capability strategies for its commercial, clinical, and supply chain teams. She also served as a member of Neurocrine’s HR Executive Team which guided the HR strategy supporting the expansion of Neurocrine to a leading commercial biopharma company. Ms. Van Vreeswyk earned her B.S. in organizational behavior from the University of San Francisco. She is a member of the Society of Human Resources and has served in leadership roles at various HR associations.

