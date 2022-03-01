Janux Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that Janux management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Forum: Panel titled "Novel IO”

Location: Virtual

Date: Monday, March 7

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Location: Miami, Florida

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Time: 2:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Forum: Corporate PresentationLocation: Virtual

Date: Thursday, March 17

Time: 8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. ET

All presentations and subsequent archived replays may be accessed via the Investors & Media section of Janux’s website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms to better treat patients suffering from cancer. Janux’s initial focus is on developing a novel class of T cell engagers (TCEs), and its lead product candidates are designed to target clinically validated drug targets. While TCE therapeutics have displayed potent anti-tumor activity in hematological cancers, developing TCEs to treat solid tumors have faced challenges due to the limitations of prior TCE technologies, namely (i) overactivation of the immune system leading to cytokine release syndrome, (ii) on-target, healthy tissue toxicities, and (iii) poor pharmacokinetics leading to short half-life. Janux is using its TRACTr platform technology to engineer product candidates designed to overcome these limitations. Janux is developing a broad pipeline with lead TRACTr programs targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (TROP2), and its lead TRACIr program targeting PD-L1xCD28, with all of its programs currently in the IND-enabling or discovery stage. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005026/en/