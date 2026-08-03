Japan Airlines Earnings Fall In Q1; Reaffirms FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (9201.T), on Monday, reported a decline in first quarter net income compared with the previous year due to higher fuel costs resulting from Middle East tensions and the weaker yen increased operating costs.

For the first quarter, Interim Profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 80.2 percent to 5.35 billion yen from 27.08 billion yen in the previous year.

Interim earnings per share were 9.09 yen versus 60.04 yen last year.

Interim Profit before tax decreased 75.8 percent to 9.91 billion yen from 40.86 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 523.74 billion yen from 471.08 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its full year 2027 outlook, expecting revenue of 2.095 trillion yen, up 4.1% from the prior year.

For the full year 2027, profit before financing and income tax is projected at 180 billion yen, down 17.4% from the prior year, while profit attributable to owners of the parent is forecast at 110 billion yen, a decline of 20.1% from the previous year.

Japan Airlines is currently trading 0.97% higher at JPY 2,971.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.