Japan Airlines Turns To Profit In FY22; Sees Higher Results In FY23

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd (JAPSY.OB) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to owners of the parent was 34.4 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 177.5 billion yen. The company noted that it achieved a full-year consolidated profit for the first time since the fiscal year ended March 2020, prior to the pandemic.

EBIT was a gain of 64.5 billion yen, compared to loss of 239.4 billion yen a year ago. The operating expense increased 43 percent year-on-year to 1.34 trillion yen.

The revenue increased 101.5 percent to 1.38 trillion yen from 682.7 billion yen a year ago.

Passenger demand for both international and domestic recovered steadily as the shift toward balancing the COVID-19 pandemic's prevention and socioeconomic activities gained momentum.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 55 billion yen, up 60 percent from last year; EBIT of 100 billion yen, up 55 percent, and revenue of 1.66 trillion yen, a growth of 20.5 percent from the prior year.

JAL Group said it is firmly in place to fully capture the recovering demand, including resuming the recruitment of human resources toward medium-to long-term growth.

The company also plans to pay its year-end dividend for the fiscal year 2022.

Separately, JAL said it has decided to introduce three Boeing 767-300ER Freighter, which are dedicated cargo aircraft. This will be the first time in 13 years that JAL will operate its own Freighter, and operations will begin sequentially from the end of fiscal year 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.