20.05.2024 01:03:38
Japan and Asean plan joint strategy on auto production: Nikkei
JAPAN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) plan to create their first joint strategy on automobile production and sales within the South-east Asian bloc to counter China’s increasing presence in the electric vehicle market, Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
