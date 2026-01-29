Japan Exchange Group Aktie

Japan Exchange Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B9K6 / ISIN: JP3183200009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 06:43:06

Japan Exchange Group 9-month Results Climb, Confirms FY Outlook; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Japan Exchange Group Inc. (8697.T, JPXGY, OSCUF) reported Thursday higher profit and operating revenues in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Further, the firm maintained annual outlook.

In Japan, the shares were losing around 2.8 percent, trading at 1,680.50 yen.

In the first nine months, net income attributable to owners of the parent company climbed 17.1 percent to 54.99 billion Japanese yen from last year's 46.97 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 53.33 yen, up from 45.14 yen a year ago.

Operating income grew 17.1 percent to 81.31 billion yen from 69.44 billion yen last year.

Operating revenue increased 14.8 percent to 139.63 billion yen from 121.59 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company continues to expect attributable net income to increase 6.4% year-over-year to 65 billion yen or 63.09 yen per basic share, and operating income to grow 7.1 percent to 96.50 billion yen.

Annual revenue is still projected to be 176 billion yen, an 8.5% increase from the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Japan Exchange Group, Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Japan Exchange Group, Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh 10,91 -3,28% Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh
Japan Exchange Group, Inc 9,10 0,55% Japan Exchange Group, Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street dürfte es abwärts gehen. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen