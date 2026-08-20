International Housewares Retail Aktie
WKN DE: A1W5S4 / ISIN: KYG487291000
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20.08.2026 13:15:12
'Japan Home' Singapore Stores Resume Operations
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Local Franchise Model to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Support Sustainable Growth
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2026 - International Housewares Retail Company Limited ("IH Retail" or the "Group", stock code: 1373), the parent company and owner of the "Japan Home" brand in Singapore, is pleased to announce that all "Japan Home" stores in Singapore have resumed operations and are open for business.
Following the completion of the transition arrangements, all relevant stores have reopened on 20 August 2026.
On 13 August 2026, an indirect subsidiary of the Group entered into a three-year master franchise agreement with the Singapore master franchisee, Radha Export Pte. Ltd ("Radha"), the company which is the engine behind the ABC and Valu$ stores in Singapore, and completed the handover of the existing stores on 19 August 2026. The agreement grants the master franchisee the exclusive right to operate the "Japan Home" business in Singapore, including through sub-franchisees, and to establish additional outlets at suitable locations.
Radha combines extensive experience in consumer goods and wholesale distribution with strong local operational expertise and a well-established supply chain network. By leveraging the Radha's local capabilities, the Group expects to enhance store operating efficiency, improve its responsiveness to market demand and maintain strong brand awareness in Singapore. The local franchise model is also expected to support the continued expansion of the "Japan Home" brand's reach and influence in Singapore and across the Southeast Asian market over the next three years.
This strategic restructuring represents an important step in optimizing the Group's regional business structure, improving operational quality and enhancing efficiency. The Group remains confident in the long-term development of the Singapore market and is committed to ensuring customers continue to enjoy shopping at "Japan Home" stores in Singapore.
Hashtag: #JapanHome
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: International Housewares Retail Company Limited
20/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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