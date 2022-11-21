|
21.11.2022 16:05:00
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Missile Defense Agency demonstrate new layered missile defense capability
Japan intercepts targets with Raytheon Missiles & Defense's SM-3® Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA
OFF THE COAST OF KAUAI, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a demonstration here, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force successfully intercepted short and medium-range ballistic missile targets with SM-3® Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA interceptors. This is the first time a non-U.S. maritime service intercepted targets with both variants of interceptors and it is the first time a Japanese ship fired SM-3 Block IIA. The demonstration was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Both types of interceptors are made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business.
"This demonstration reinforces that partners now have greater capability with the Standard Missile family of interceptors," said Tay Fitzgerald, president of Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "Allies who use SM-3 can now cooperate more fully with the United States on ballistic missile defense missions."
The multi-day Japan Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-07 included engagements of ballistic missile targets with SM-3 and a next generation subsonic aerial target with SM-2 Block IIIB.
In support of the U.S.-Japan SM-3 Block IIA Cooperative Development (SCD) Project, Japanese industry and Raytheon Missiles & Defense cooperatively designed and built the SM- 3 Block IIA variant, the world's most advanced sea-land ballistic missile defense interceptor.
In contrast to earlier SM-3 versions, Block IIA's larger rocket motors and increased kill vehicle capabilities allow for significantly greater range and performance against advanced missile threats.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Kevin Donovan
rmdpr@rtx.com
About Raytheon Missiles & Defense
Raytheon Missiles & Defense brings global customers the most advanced end-to-end solutions delivering the advantage of one innovative partner to detect, track, and intercept threats. With a broad portfolio of air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, command and control systems and advanced defense technologies Raytheon Missiles & Defense solutions protect citizens, warfighters and infrastructure in more than fifty countries around the world.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japan-maritime-self-defense-force-missile-defense-agency-demonstrate-new-layered-missile-defense-capability-301683935.html
SOURCE Raytheon Technologies
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Anleger in den USA hielten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.