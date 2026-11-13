Japan Post Earnings Up In H1; Maintains FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (6178.T) provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan, on Friday, reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company maintains its full year outlook.

For the first half, net income attributable to the company increased to 232.22 billion yen from 142.56 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 84.22 yen versus 48.03 yen last year.

Ordinary income for the first half increased to 5.90 trillion yen from 5.68 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year forecast for ordinary income at 11.36 trillion yen, representing a 0.7% change year on year.

For the full year, net income attributable to the company is expected to be 380 billion yen, representing a 1.5% change year on year.

Earnings per share is projected at 138.39 yen for the full year.

Japan Post is currently trading 1.01% lesser at JPY 2,389 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.