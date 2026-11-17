(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 2,300 points or 3.8 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 58,860-point plateau and it's likely to extend those losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower again on Tuesday following losses from the mining, metal, finance, oil and technology sectors.

For the day, the index retreated 801.59 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 58,860.43 after trading between 58,691.11 and 59,369.14.

The lead from Wall Street remains bleak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained well under water throughout the day, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 848.75 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 50,759.42, while the NASDAQ dropped 181.37 points or 0.74 percent to close at 24,328.38 and the S&P 500 sank 76.06 points or 1.03 percent to end at 7,340.53.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading. After the bell, Nvidia beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and offered strong guidance for the fourth quarter.

Reports of an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

Technology stocks weighed, while finance, oil, housing and utility stocks also showed moves to the downside and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to rise 25.8 percent on year, up from 18.9 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 20.0 percent, up from 16.7 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is seen at 956 billion yen following the 536.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.