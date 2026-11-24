(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 580 points or 1 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 58,650-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on concerns over AI and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology, semiconductor, finance, retail and communications sectors.

For the day, the index rallied 2,207.98 points or 3.91 percent to finish at 58,644.63 after trading between 57,009.99 and 59,262.57.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.

The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street was fueled by the technology shares on the NASDAQ amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations.

Investors were also troubled by comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who said that inflation remained unacceptably high near 3.50 percent and that monetary policy must help return it to the 2.00 percent goal.

Williams said he would not rule out raising rates at back-to-back Fed meetings, if needed. After raising the rates to the 3.75 to 4.00 percent range in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held on the rates at the same level in October.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will provide October numbers for producer prices later this morning, with expectation calling for an increase of 3.6 percent on year - down from 3.7 percent in September. Core CPI is seen steady at an annual 2.5 percent.