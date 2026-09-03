Japan Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, slumping more than 2,200 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 64,210-point plateau although it's due for support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the energy, technology, paper and communications sectors were offset by gains among the automobile producers.

For the day, the index lost 111.16 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 64,214.48 after trading between 63,772.80 and 64,724.81.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and spent the whole day in the green, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 624.16 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 53,686.11, while the NASDAQ rallied 366.23 points or 1.40 percent to close at 26,584.06 and the S&P 500 climbed 81.11 points or 1.06 percent to end at 7,747.71.

The rally on Wall Street reflected easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates, as CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed a notable decrease in the likelihood of a rate hike later this month.

The drop came after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller remarked that he is leaning towards keeping rates steady at the upcoming meeting; those remarks contributed to a pullback by treasury yields, which also benefited stocks.

Traders were also looking ahead to the closely watched monthly employment report for August due later today, which could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices ticked higher on Thursday on hopes that the new wave of U.S. strikes on Iran will be limited. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.24 or 0.26 percent at $91.26 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release July numbers for household spending and leading index later today. Spending is expected to rise 2.6 percent on month and fall 1.6 percent on year after sinking 6.4 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year in June. The leading index was flat on month in June with a score of 116.5, while the coincident was up 0.6 percent.