29.03.2023 08:00:00

Japanese Government's Official E-magazine, "KIZUNA," Features G7 Summit 2023, Instrument Inspection Automated by "Kosen" Startup, Unique Technology "BodySharing," and Spring Scenes

TOKYO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features Hiroshima's preparation for the G7 Summit in May; Japan's kosen, or education institutions that train creative engineers; the unique technology of experience BodySharing; and beautiful photos of spring in Japan.

Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202303274276/_prw_PI2fl_ZOH89cbN.jpg

Photo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202303274276/_prw_PI1fl_T8Jbls2i.jpg

- G7 Summit 2023 Welcomed by All Hiroshima
The Hiroshima governor talks of the enthusiasm for hosting the G7 Summit in a place symbolizing global peace.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/g7_summit_2023.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023 

- Kosen Startup Automates Instrument Inspection
Kosen, Japan's unique education institutions that train practical and creative engineers, produced the startup IntegrAI.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/kosen_startup.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023 

- BodySharing: Transmitting the Experience of Proprioception
A Japanese researcher and entrepreneur is developing a technology that transmits deep sensations to realize the sharing of experiences.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/bodysharing_transmitting_the_experience.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023 

- The Delights of Spring, the Blessings of Spring
Enjoy spring in Japan -- beautiful cherry blossoms in Miyajima, the fresh scent of new tea around Mt. Fuji, and the savor of edible wild plants.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/the_delights_of_spring.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023 

About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=3_2023 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-governments-official-e-magazine-kizuna-features-g7-summit-2023-instrument-inspection-automated-by-kosen-startup-unique-technology-bodysharing-and-spring-scenes-301784123.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

