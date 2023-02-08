|
08.02.2023 07:00:00
Japanese Government's Official E-magazine, "KIZUNA," Features New Sides of Japan, Advancing Disaster Management and Reconstructing from Great East Japan Earthquake
TOKYO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "KIZUNA," the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, releases the latest issue: the budding drone industry in Fukushima Prefecture, Japanese efforts to promote disaster prevention and post-disaster management, and an artist exploring a new form of folk craft after the 2011 earthquake.
Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202302032672/_prw_PI2fl_3EjRD9R5.jpg
Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202302032672/_prw_PI1fl_8EH92w8b.png
- Drone Revolution is Taking Off from Fukushima
Fukushima is reconstructing from the Great East Japan Earthquake, aiming for sustainable development by supporting drone tech.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/01/drone_revolution_is_taking_off.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=01_2023
- The "Bosai" Spirit of Tohoku Promotes the Creation of a Better, Safer World
The World BOSAI Forum aims for disaster risk reduction, with a local perspective based on lessons from the 2011 disaster. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/01/promoting_the_bosai_spirit.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=01_2023
- An Artist Works to Protect and Reinvigorate the Craft of Fukushima Papier-Mache
A papier-mache painter in Fukushima has continued to pursue a new folk craft since the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/01/craft_of_fukushima_papier-mache.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=01_2023
About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=1_2023
SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan
