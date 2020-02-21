Japanese Market Edges Higher In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is edging higher on Friday in choppy trade following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid renewed concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy after an increase in the number of virus cases reported outside of China. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the release of a raft of local economic data later today.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 17.26 points or 0.07 percent to 23,496.41, after touching a low of 23,420.23 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank is rising almost 2 percent, while Fast Retailing is declining 0.6 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is adding 0.5 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 0.4 percent.

The major exporters are mixed on a weaker yen. Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Sony is edging up 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is unchanged and Canon is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is higher by more than 1 percent and Honda Motor is advancing almost 1 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is declining 0.7 percent, while Inpex is adding 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the major gainers, Z Holdings and Rakuten are rising more than 4 percent each, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Sumco Corp. are higher by almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Oji Holdings is losing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development is lower by almost 2 percent.

In economic news, Japan is today scheduled to release January figures for consumer prices, February readings for the manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank, and the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei. Japan also will see December data for the all industry activity index.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 112 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday after regaining some ground following a late-morning sell-off. Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading as traders also reacted to the People's Bank of China's widely expected move to cut its benchmark one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points. The late-morning pullback was partly attributed to renewed concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, although it was not immediately clear what sparked the sell-off.

The Dow dropped 128.05 points or 0.4 percent to 29,219.98, the Nasdaq slid 66.21 points or 0.7 percent to 9,750.96 and the S&P 500 fell 12.92 points or 0.4 percent to 3,373.23.

The major European markets all moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday after official data showed a smaller than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended February 14th. WTI crude for March ended up $0.49 or about 0.9 percent at $53.78 a barrel, on the expiration day.