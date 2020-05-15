Japanese Market Pares Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has pared gains after opening higher on Friday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism about states in the U.S. partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors turned cautious as they looked ahead to the release of a raft of economic data from China later today, including April figures for industrial production and fixed asset investment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 42.37 points or 0.21 percent to 19,957.15 after touching a high of 20,198.25 in early trades. Japanese shares extended losses to a third session on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.5 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.3 percent.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony, Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are all advancing more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 3 percent and Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is up more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 6 percent and Inpex is advancing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose to a six-week high overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Mazda Motor is gaining almost 5 percent, while Concordia Financial, Nissan Motor are rising more than 4 percent each. Dena Co. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are higher by more than 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Nisshin Seifun is tumbling more than 9 percent, Mitsubishi Estate is falling more than 7 percent and Maruha Nichiro is losing more than 5 percent. Takara Holdings, Astellas Pharma and Aozora Bank are all lower by more than 4 percent each.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were down 1.5 percent on month in April, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded strongly after opening lower on Thursday as negative sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing a much smaller than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9. However, traders once again expressed optimism about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The Dow surged up 377.37 points or 1.6 percent to 23,625.34, the Nasdaq advanced 80.55 points or 0.9 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.50 points or 1.2 percent to 2,852.50.

The major European markets showed significant moves to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, the German DAX Index tumbled by 2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.7 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at a six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up their businesses. WTI crude for June gained $2.27 or about 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.