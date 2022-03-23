Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Wednesday, extending the gains for a seventh straight session, with the Nikkei 225 up over 700 points to just below the 28,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, and as Japan fully lifted the COVID quasi-emergency measures in 18 prefectures, with the country having no emergency measures in place for the first time since January 8.

The escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 745.72 points or 2.74 percent at 27,969.83, after touching a high of 27,980.35 earlier. Japanese stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 8 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding more than 2 percent and Toyota is gaining more than 3 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent, Advantest is adding more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is up more than 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 1.5 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric, Sony and Panasonic are adding almost 2 percent each, while Canon is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Daiichi Sankyo is soaring more than 6 percent and TDK is surging almost 5 percent, while Keyence and Taiyo Yuden are gaining more than 4 percent each. Olympus, NEC and Japan Exchange Group are adding almost 4 percent each, while Nissan Motor, Hitach and Shin-Etsu Chemical are up more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, JCG Holdinga and Dai Nippon Printing are losing more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 121 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher.

The major averages gave back some ground after reaching new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow advanced 254.47 points or 0.7 percent to 34,807.46, the Nasdaq spiked 270.36 points or 2 percent to 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 jumped 50.43 points or 1.1 percent to 4,511.61.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.