Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is surging 2 percent to well above the 57,500 level, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights, exporters and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,169.04 points or 2.07 percent at 57,532.98, after touching a high of 57,577.06 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 10 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 2 percent, Screen Holdings is edging up 0.2 percent and Advantest is adding more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining almost 3 percent and Mizuho Financial is adding more than 2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is gaining more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is adding almost 2 percent and Canon is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Electric is skyrocketing 22 percent, Nissan Chemical is jumping more than 12 percent, Mercari is soaring more than 11 percent and Kyowa Kirin is surging almost 10 percent, while Orix, IHI and NEC are advancing almost 7 percent each. Fujikurais is gaining more than 6 percent, while CyberAgent and Sumitomo Electric Industries are adding almost 6 percent each. Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Estate are surging more than 5 percent each, while Konica Minolta and Mitsui Kinzoku are advancing almost 5 percent each.

Conversely, Renesas Electronics is declining more than 4 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 155-yen range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen last Friday's session. While the Dow crept up to a new record closing high, the tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a more notable move to the upside.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Dow crept up 20.20 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 50,135.87, the Nasdaq jumped 207.46 points or 0.9 percent to 23,238.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.52 points or 0.5 percent to 6,964.82.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday, extending last week's gains. Gold for February delivery surged $99.70 or 2 percent to $5,050.90 an ounce. The continued advance by the price of gold came amid weakness in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index sliding 0.7 percent.