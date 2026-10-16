Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading sharply higher on Friday, snapping a six session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 65,500 level, with gains across most sectors led by technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,112.94 points or 1.73 percent to 65,538.89, after touching a high of 65,624.36 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 2 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing more than 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 1 percent, while Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are adding almost 2 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 2 percent, Panasonic is edging up 0.2 percent, Sony is advancing almost 3 percent and Canon is adding more than 1 percent.

Among other major gainers, BayCurrent is soaring more than 17 percent, SHIFT is jumping more than 16 percent and Nomura Research Institute is surging almost 7 percent, while Konami Group, Lasertec and Trend Micro are advancing more than 5 percent each. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mercari, Fujitsu, BANDAI NAMCO and NEXON are gaining almost 5 percent each, while Capcom, Shiseido, Rakuten Group and NEC are adding more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, Takashimaya is losing more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 158 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks extended Wednesday's slump in early trading on Thursday but showed a considerable turnaround over the course of the session. The major averages all moved to the upside as the day progressed, with the Dow jumping to its best closing level in a month.

The Dow shot up 556.21 points or 1.1 percent to 52,177.69 and the S&P 500 also rose 25.12 points or 0.3 percent to 7,744.06, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq spent most of the day in negative territory but managed to end the day up 20.16 points or 0.1 percent at 26,713.03.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices were higher for a sixth straight day on Thursday on elevated supply concerns after two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were struck by projectiles. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery surged $2.95 or 3.1 percent to $98.04 a barrel.