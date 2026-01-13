Japanese Market Sharply Higher; Up 3.5%

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Tuesday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is surging 3.5 percent to above the 53,750 level, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,818.26 points or 3.50 percent at 53,758.15, after touching a high of 53,814.79 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 2 percent and Toyota is surging almost 5 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is soaring more than 8 percent, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 2 percent and Advantest is jumping more than 9 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 3 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 4 percent and Mizuho Financial is advancing almost 5 percent.

The major exporters are higher. Panasonic is gaining almost 5 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are gaining 1.5 percent each. Sony is flat.

Among the other major gainers, Lasertec is jumping almost 10 percent and Ibiden is soaring more than 7 percent, while Sojitz, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Dowa Holdings are surging more than 6 percent each. Marubeni, Fuji Electric and Mitsui Kinzoku are gaining almost 6 percent each, while Sumitomo Metal Mining, Toyota Tsusho, Mitsubishi Materials and Ebara are advancing more than 5 percent each.

Conversely, Sumitomo Pharma is losing almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 158-yen range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the downside at the start of trading on Monday but showed a notable recovery over the course of the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session and into positive territory, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs.

The major averages pulled back off their levels going into the close going into the end of the day but remained positive. The Dow rose 86.13 points or 0.2 percent to 49,590.29, the Nasdaq climbed 62.56 points or 0.3 percent to 23,733.90 and the S&P 500 increased 10.99 points or 0.2 percent to 6,977.27.

The major European markets closed mixed on the day. The German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent, although the French CAC 40 Index bucked the uptrend and closed just below the unchanged.

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday as the increasing possibility of U.S. intervention to end the Iran turmoil sets off production disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.33 or 0.51 percent at $59.42 per barrel.