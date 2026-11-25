(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the sharp gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 57,250 level, with weakness in index heavyweights, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in automaker stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 1,412.71 or 2.41 percent at 57,231.92, after hitting a low of 56,956.87 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling almost 13 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is adding almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is plunging almost 13 percent, Tokyo Electron is tumbling almost 12 percent and Screen Holdings is sliding more than 8 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.2 percent and Mizuho Financial is losing almost 2 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 3 percent and Panasonic is tumbling more than 6 percent, while Sony is gaining almost 3 percent and Canon is adding more than 1 percent.

Among other major losers, Ibiden, Kokusai Electric, Kioxia Holdings and Murata Manufacturing are plummeting almost 15 percent each, while Taiyo Yuden and Fujikura are plunging more than 12 percent each. Furukawa Electric and Lasertec are tumbling almost 11 percent each, while Mitsui Kinzoku, Sumco, Socionext and Renesas Electronics are sliding almost 10 percent each.

Conversely, Sumitomo Pharma, Terumo, Kyowa Kirin and Chugai Pharmaceutical are surging more than 6 percent each, while SHIFT, Otsuka Holdings, Astellas Pharma and Shionogi & Co. are jumping almost 6 percent each. Nomura Research Institute and Daiichi Sankyo are surging more than 5 percent each, while BANDAI NAMCO, Mercari, Nintendo, Konami Group and Sapporo Holdings are rising almost 5 percent each.

In economic news, Japan's Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose 4.2 percent on year in October 2026, accelerating from a marginally revised 3.8 percent in the previous month, exceeding market expectations of 3.6 percent and marking the highest reading since March 1990.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 1.1%, accelerating from 0.3% in the previous month and marking its strongest increase in six months.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks handed back some of the gains on Tuesday after surging a day earlier, despite still being significantly down for the month after last week's brutal selloff. The markets opened under water, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.

The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09. Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. Germany's DAX jumped 2.15 percent, London's FTSE climbed 1.30 percent, the CAC 40 in France improved 1.48 percent and the SMI in Switzerland rose 1.12 percent.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.