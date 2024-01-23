Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - Extending the gains the previous two sessions, the Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 moving a tad above the 36,800 level to fresh 34-year highs, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains in some index heavyweights and technology stocks.as traders await the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 248.82 points or 0.68 percent at 36,795.77, after touching a 34-year high of 36,877.41 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.1 percent, while Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent, while Screen Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, while Mizuho Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Sony is edging up 0.3 percent. Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, M3 and Fuji Electric are surging almost 5 percent each, while Sapporo Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent and Lasertec is adding more than 3 percent. Terumo, Fujitsu, Denso, Hoya, Nidec, Murata Manufacturing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are all advancing almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no other major losers.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 148 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday amid optimism about the outlook for earnings. Stocks initially extended the rally seen to close out the previous week amid optimism about the outlook for earnings from major tech firms.

The major averages all ended at new highs. The Dow settled at 38,001.81, gaining 138.01 points or 0.36 percent, the S&P 500 ended with a gain of 10.62 points or 0.22 percent, at 4,850.43 and the Nasdaq settled at 15,360.29, gaining 49.32 points or 0.32 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, and extreme cold weather in North America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February settled at $75.19 a barrel, gaining $1.78 or about 2.4 percent.