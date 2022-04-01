Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 staying above the 27,600 level, as the markets follow the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with losses across most sectors partially offset by gains in financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 213.56 points or 0.77 percent to 27,607.87, after hitting a low of 27,399.48 earlier. Japanese shares closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is down almost 2 percent and Toyota is slipping almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is sliding almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is losing almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 2.5 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among major exporters, Sony, Panasonic and Canon are declining more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the other major losers, Nippon Yusen K.K. is plunging more than 7 percent and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is slipping almost 7 percent, while Citizen Watch and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are losing almost 6 percent each. Shionogi & Co. and Mitsui E&S Holdings are sliding more than 4 percent each, while Nippon Express is losing almost 4 percent. Dentsu Group and Idemitsu Kosan are down more tha 3 percent. Yaskawa Electric and Kobe Steel are declining almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Konami Holdings is gaining almost 5 percent and JGC Holdings is adding almost 3 percent, Nintendo and DeNA are up more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, large manufacturing in Japan weakened in the first quarter of 2022, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +14. That beat forecasts for a reading of +12 and was down from +18 three months ago. The outlook came in at +9, missing expectations for +10 and down from +13 in the previous quarter. Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 2.2 percent, missing forecasts for a gain of 5.0 percent and down from 9.3 percent in the previous three months. The large non-manufacturers index came in at +9, beating forecasts for +5 and unchanged from the previous month. The outlook was +7, missing forecasts for +8, which would have been unchanged.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 122 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw moderate weakness for much of the trading session on Thursday before accelerating to the downside going into the close. The major averages all moved sharply lower, extending the pullback seen in the previous session.

The major averages ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 550.46 points or 1.6 percent at 34,678.35, the Nasdaq tumbled 221.76 points or 1.5 percent to 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 slumped 72.04 points or 1.6 percent to 4,530.41.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index declined by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.