|
06.05.2022 04:48:00
JAPANESE ROCK STAR YOSHIKI AND COCA-COLA TEASE NEW PROJECT
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT COMING MAY 9 (USA) / MAY 10 (JAPAN)
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese rock star YOSHIKI and multinational beverage brand Coca-Cola have teased a secret new project to be revealed next week.
This announcement comes shortly after YOSHIKI announced a partnership with Japan's largest television network, Nippon TV, on a groundbreaking music competition series, YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X. NTV also announced another music competition show in partnership with HYBE, the entertainment company behind international phenomenon BTS.
Coca-Cola and YOSHIKI released a teaser video on YouTube hinting at the project which will be revealed at a press conference scheduled for May 9 (USA) / May 10 (Japan).
"I can't wait to finally share the details about this exciting new project next week," said YOSHIKI, "I think it's going to be revolutionary."
Watch the teaser video here.
YOSHIKI
https://www.yoshiki.net/
https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/
https://www.youtube.com/yoshiki
Media contact: AGPR@AndersonGroupPR.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-rock-star-yoshiki-and-coca-cola-tease-new-project-301541465.html
SOURCE YOSHIKI
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.