Japan's Mercari And Suruga-ya To Form US JV To Sell Entertainment And Hobby Items

(RTTNews) - Mercari, Inc. (6TP.F, 4385.T), a Japanese ecommerce company, on Monday announced that it has entered an agreement with Suruga-ya Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture company, "Mercari Surugaya Inc." in the United States. The Los Angeles-based joint venture would be primarily engaged in the purchase and sale of Japanese-originated entertainment and hobby-related products in the U.S.

Mercari and Suruga-ya, through their 2025- capital and business alliance agreement, have been strengthening their ties online and offline by selling Suruga-ya's products on "Mercari."

With the latest JV, the companies plan to expand the distribution of Japanese entertainment and hobby products in the United States, thereby enabling Japanese pop culture to reach fans around the world.

Suruga-ya, a Japanese entertainment and hobby company, holds a physical store network of 160 locations in Japan and overseas as of October.

Mercari shares closed on the Tokyo exchange at 3412 yen on Monday, down 0.76 percent. On the Frankfurt exchange, Mercari shares were down by 0.53 percent, trading at 18.70 euros.