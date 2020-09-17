Japan's Telecoms Industry 2020 and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Telecoms Report - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Japanese telecommunications industry to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Japanese telecommunications market is the third-largest market in the world by revenue with three large fixed and mobile network operators that invested heavily in towers and fibre infrastructure over the past two decades despite an overall market underpinned by low economic and population growth. Growing mobile phone penetration and high fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years.



This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Japanese telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The Japan Telecommunications Industry Report, 2020-2025 includes a comprehensive review of the Japanese market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Japan Population

1.2 Japan Households

1.3 Japan's GDP



2 COVID-19 Impact



3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Japan's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2019

3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 NTT Profile

4.1.1 NTT Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.1.1 NTT Subsidiaries Revenue Breakdown

4.1.2 NTT Docomo Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.2 KDDI Profile

4.2.1 KDDI Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.3 Softbank Profile

4.3.1 Softbank Corporation Revenue and EBITDA Mix

4.4 Rakuten Mobile Profile

4.4.1 Rakuten Mobile

4.4.2 Rakuten Communications Platform

4.4.3 Rakuten Embraces Operator-as-a-Service Model

4.5 Other Companies Profiles

4.5.1 Internet Initiative Japan

4.5.2 Sony Network Communications Inc (So-Net)

4.5.3 JTOWER



5 Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

5.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-2019

5.1.3 Japan Smartphone Share, 2019

5.1.4 Japan Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2025

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.2.1 Historical Japan Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-2019

5.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2018-2025

5.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-2019

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.3.1 Spectrum Pricing and Regulation

5.3.2 5G Development and Launches

5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025



7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

7.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

7.2.1 Getting Ready for 5G

7.2.2 Tower Density Benchmark

7.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative



8 Thematics / Opportunities

8.1 Increasing Scale - Consolidation

8.2 Growing Scope - Cross-Industry

8.2.1 e-Commerce

8.2.2 Content and IPTV

8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G



9 Telco M&A Transaction Database



10 Methodology

