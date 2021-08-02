JAPSC: Journal of Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology Launches and Welcomes Submissions

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radcliffe Group is pleased to announce that JAPSC: Journal of Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology is now open to submissions. Welcoming original research, review articles, expert opinion pieces and case reports across all aspects of cardiovascular disease. We are delighted to publish this open-access journal on behalf of the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology.

Led by Dr Yeo Khung Keong (National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore) as Editor-in-Chief, and supported by Deputy Editors, Prof. Junya Ako (Kitasato University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan), Prof. Derek Chew (Flinders University, Adelaide, South Australia) and Prof. Kyung Woo Park (Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea), and Associate Editors, Dr Alan Fong (Sarawak Heart Centre, Kota Samarahan, Malaysia) and Dr Jonathan Yap(National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore). JAPSC aims to provide a forum for cardiovascular research from across the Asia Pacific region.

JAPSC is now accepting submissions online. The Information for Authors can be found at www.japscjournal.com/guildeline/author-guidelines-japsc. Learn more at www.japscjournal.com/guildeline/about-japsc and sign up for email alerts at www.japscjournal.com/user/register.

