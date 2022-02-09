Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
09.02.2022 07:54:01
Jaquez, Jr. leads No. 12 UCLA past Stanford 79-70
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 23 points, including a momentum changing four-point play and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. added 16 to help No. 12 UCLA beat Stanford 79-70 on Tuesday night. The Bruins (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) ended a two-game slide. Spencer Jones scored 20 points to pace Stanford (14-9, 7-6 Pac-12), which has lost three of five since beating Southern California on Jan. 27.Jaquez missed two easy layups to start the second half. Juzang then drained a 3-pointer and was fouled.That sparked an 11-0 run, putting UCLA ahead 52-37 five minutes into the second half. Stanford never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.Tyger Campbell added 12 points and 6 assists and Jules Bernard had 10 points. Harrison Ingram scored 17 and Michael O'Connell added 13 for the Cardinal.James Keefe hit a layup with 3:58 remaining in the first half to bring Stanford within 31-29 of the Bruins, who then went on a 10-2 run the rest of the way to take a 41-31 edge into the locker room at the intermission.BIG PICTUREUCLA: The Bruins entered play Tuesday with their first losing streak of the season. The two losses in Arizona not only cost UCLA a spot in the top 10, but a chance to move into first in the Pac-12. … The Bruins played in Maples Pavilion for the first time since Feb. 16, 2019. The Cardinal hosted UCLA in Santa Cruz last season.Stanford: The Cardinal had their worst offensive showing of the season in their first meeting with UCLA, scoring 43 points on 13-of-48 shooting (27.1%), which included a 3-of-20 effort (15%) from long range. Stanford played its fourth game in eight days and still have two more games in Oregon this week.UP NEXT UCLA: at USC on Saturday.Stanford: at Oregon on Thursday.
