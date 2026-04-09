Jardine Matheson Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 869042 / ISIN: BMG507361001
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09.04.2026 03:00:12
Jardine Matheson Holdings publishes Sustainability Report 2025, supporting TSR through long-term resilience and sustainability improvements
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (Jardines) has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, which outlines the Group's approach to sustainability, progress towards its objectives and 2025 performance. The report can be found at sustainability.jardines.com/2025/.
Ben Keswick, Executive Chairman of Jardine Matheson said, "Sustainability is foundational to how we protect and enhance economic value and build long-term resilience across Jardine Matheson – it is an essential value that every business in our portfolio must commit to and that guides the investment decisions we make. We will continue to embed sustainability in our strategy and portfolio management decisions, with a clear focus on decarbonisation, by setting clear commitments, measuring progress against our roadmaps, and applying disciplined governance across our portfolio."
Decarbonisation is top priority
Contributing to a sustainable, low-carbon future is a strategic priority for Jardines. In 2025, the Group delivered an 8% reduction in total scope 1 and 2 emissions, reflecting steady progress across its diversified portfolio. This was supported by a continued shift away from fossil-fuel energy, with renewable energy accounting for 45% of total energy consumption, alongside an overall reduction in energy use.
Jardines' decarbonisation approach is structured around two pathways: a Decarbonisation Pathway, and a Transition Pathway for mining and energy businesses.
In 2025, Jardines' portfolio companies began formal reporting on climate risks and opportunities to their audit committees, following the integration of climate risks into existing ERM processes the prior year. Alongside, Jardines is also integrating sustainability factors into investment due diligence and decision-making, ensuring material sustainability-related aspects of an investment are considered as Jardines continues to unlock value creation for its stakeholders.
Looking forward
Looking ahead, Jardines will continue to embed sustainability as a core value driver across its portfolio by setting clear commitments and prioritising decarbonisation. The Group will continue to strengthen governance and incentives to drive accountability and deliver on scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction pathways.
To access the Sustainability Report 2025, please visit sustainability.jardines.com/2025/ or click here to download the PDF.
Hashtag: #JardineMatheson
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Jardine Matheson
Jardine Matheson (Jardines) is a diversified, Asia-focused investment company. Founded in China in 1832, Jardines creates value for our stakeholders by building lasting, scalable businesses in Asia that produce sustainable returns and market leading services and products.
News Source: Jardine Matheson
09/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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