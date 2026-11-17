Jardine Matheson Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 869042 / ISIN: BMG507361001
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17.11.2026 14:19:41
Jardine Matheson Reports Strong Q3 Performance, Expects Higher FY26 Earnings; CFO To Retire
(RTTNews) - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (J36.SI, JMHLY), a diversified investment company, on Tuesday reported strong third-quarter performance across its portfolio and maintained its higher full-year earnings outlook.
The company expects full-year 2026 underlying earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.65, representing growth of 3% to 6%, compared with its previous forecast of $5.33 per share.
The full-year dividend is expected to be at least $2.50 per share, up 6%.
The company has recycled or contracted $1.4 billion in capital year to date and completed 36% of its $500 million share repurchase programme.
The company completed the acquisition of I-MED Radiology Network in September and acquired the remaining 50% stake in Gammon Construction for $330 million in October.
Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Graham Baker will retire in the second quarter of 2027 as part of a planned succession process. Graham Baker's successor is expected to join in the first half of 2027.
Jardine Matheson closed trading 0.63% lesser at $59.76 on the OTC.
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