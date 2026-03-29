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29.03.2026 08:05:00
Jared Isaacman Has Big Plans for NASA. Here Are Some of Them.
Hand it to Jared Isaacman. Barely three months after being confirmed by the Senate as NASA's 15th administrator, the space agency's new boss has really hit the ground running -- and he's planning to take America on a giant leap into space.On Tuesday this week, NASA held an Ignition event outlining its plans for space exploration over the next five years. Here are just a few of the things Isaacman outlined at this event.Image source: NASA.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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