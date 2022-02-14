Jared Isaacman To Fly Three More SpaceX Rockets

(RTTNews) - Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who was on board on the first all-civilian SpaceX flight last year, Inspiration4, has revealed his plans of going to outer space again, according to reports.

Isaacman, who is now a part of the Polaris Program, announced Polaris Dawn later this year. The Polaris Program will raise funds for space flights as well as contribute to various humanitarian causes on Earth. The Dawn will take a Crew Dragon aircraft to the outer orbit of the planet later this year.

"The [Polaris] program will consist of up to three human spaceflight missions that will demonstrate new technologies, conduct extensive research, and ultimately culminate in the first flight of SpaceX's Starship with humans on board," the program said on Monday.

The first flight, set to be led by Isaacman, will feature the first commercial moonwalk. The crew will also attempt to run crew testing of the Starlink communication. He will be joined by Scott Poteet, Sarah Gill and Anna Menon.

"The Polaris Program is an important step in advancing human space exploration while helping to solve problems through the use of innovative technology here on Earth," Isaacman said.

The company is going to use the Dragon spacecraft for the second trip as well while for the third flight, the upcoming Starship rocket will be used. The Starship is destined to return to the moon with NASA.

Inspiration4, Isaacman's first flight back in September which lasted for three days, also raised $240 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Now, the billionaire hopes to raise funds in the next flights and help other institutions.

The CEO of Shift4payment said he will fly to space to "serve the bigger purpose of opening up space for everyone and making humankind a multiplanetary species and, ideally, have a benefit for the things we're trying to accomplish back here on Earth."