OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MAY 2024 AT 17:50 P.M. EET, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS





Jarmo Salmi leaves his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc and Jaakko Ossa becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors

Today on 23 May 2024, Jarmo Salmi has announced that he leaves his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company). Salmi has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OmaSp since 2019 and a member of the Board of Directors since 2014. OmaSp would like to thank Jarmo Salmi for his significant contribution to the Company's Board of Directors.

Jarmo Salmi’s comment:

"OmaSp has been the subject of negative publicity in recent weeks. The Board of Directors is responsible for the operations of the Company and I, in my role as Chairman, have been responsible for the operations of the Board of Directors. I think it is better for the Company that the Board of Directors can continue to operate under the new chairmanship. OmaSp's financial situation is stable and strong. I look forward to following the Company from an owner’s perspective. I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the good cooperation. In addition, I would like to thank the management, the entire personnel and our customers. I wish the Company the very best of success."

Professor of financial law Jaakko Ossa will replace Salmi as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jyrki Mäkynen will continue as Vice Chairman. After the change, the Board of Directors of OmaSp has 6 members. At the same time, the Board of Directors decided to establish an Audit Committee, the composition of which will be specified later. More detailed information on the composition of the Board of Directors of OmaSp can be found on the Company's website.

Chairman of the Board Jaakko Ossa's comment:

"I take on the role as Chairman of the Board with the seriousness that it requires from a Company on the main list of the stock exchange and in the financial sector. I have a strong view that together with the current capable management, we can clear up the issues that have been exposed in public. In the big picture, we will continue to implement the Company's current strategy. However, I think it is important that the activities of the Audit Committee are quickly started to support more of the Board's supervisory task. I especially want to thank Jarmo Salmi for his long-term contribution to the Company's board."





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Jaakko Ossa, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 044 0139

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.