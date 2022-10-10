Jarryd Carver and Michael Lee Receive Cox Automotive and NAMAD Rising Star Awards

Cox Automotive recognizes up-and-coming leaders that demonstrate strong commitment and contributions to the auto industry and their local community.

This recognition emphasizes the importance of diversity in the automotive industry.

Cox Automotive is donating $5,000 to each winner's charity of choice.

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, in partnership with the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), awarded two Rising Star Awards at the Annual NAMAD Conference in Miami on Friday, October 7. The 2022 award recipients are Jarryd Carver, chief executive officer, Winners Circle Automotive Group, headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, and Michael Lee, dealer principal, Freedom Kia of Morgantown, in West Virginia. Recipients were chosen based on nomination criteria, including being under the age of 45 and a NAMAD member, operating within the automotive industry, and demonstrating a strong commitment to their local community and/or minority populations along with contributing to the automotive industry.

Sherrie Tanner, Cox Automotive marketing director, was joined by NAMAD President Damon Lester to honor the recipients during the awards dinner at the 42nd annual membership meeting. Tanner said: "On behalf of Cox Automotive and in partnership with NAMAD, I am honored to recognize Jarryd Carver and Michael Lee as the 2022 Rising Stars. Jarryd and Michael truly exemplify the words 'rising star' as well as the core values of Cox and the Cox family – building a better community and a better world."

Cox Automotive Donates $5,000 to Each Award Recipient's Charity of Choice

Cox Automotive is donating $5,000 to The Sharon Carver Foundation, which was created in 2016 and named after Jarryd Carver's late aunt Sharon who was a victim of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The foundation honors Sharon Carver's commitment to mentorship by creating opportunities for underserved communities to afford education and through scholarships for students in need at Hampton University, one of the top historically Black universities in the world, located in Hampton, Virginia.

On behalf of Lee, Cox Automotive is donating $5,000 to Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a faith-based retreat for boys who are experiencing challenges in life located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The children live on the ranch's 225-acre grounds and focus on healing and family reunification. In addition to donations, Chestnut Mountain Ranch is funded by The Ranch Quick Lube, a Valvoline Express Care owned by Chestnut Mountain Ranch, as well as The Ranch Community Store, a high-end thrift store that provides gently used merchandise to the community.

