Jasmine Corp's Fragrant Rice Variant, The Jasmine Sunwhite, is Entering Harvest Season and Now Available in Stores

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia's leading Rice Company, is delighted to announce the arrival of their fragrant rice variant, Jasmine Sunwhite. This premium fragrant rice is imported from exporting countries, where they are freshly harvested between months of November till March to provide the finest quality and freshest for every Malaysian household.

"We are thrilled to present the annual arrival of Jasmine Sunwhite new crop season as our premium rice product. It is the most anticipated fragrant rice of the year, which has a soft texture and fragrant aromatic smell that makes for a fine dining experience. It is also a delicious form of good carbohydrate to balance the daily nutrition intake when combined with other good sources of food," said Mr. Lim Swee Keat, Chief Executive Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

Jasmine Sunwhite rice emanates a Jasmine flower-like aroma, along with a sweet and subtle flavor. It's best when complemented with Chinese cuisine. The variant provides a beneficial source of carbohydrate for the body. The consumption of good carbohydrate is essential to encourage balance healthy diet known as the Malaysian Healthy Plate (MHP), recommended by the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

By introducing MHP as a nationwide campaign, there has been greater emphasis to raise the nutrition standards in Malaysia. By focusing on "Suku Suku Separuh" or "Quarter Quarter Half" term, the MHP recommends dividing the portions of a plate to a quarter-portion for carbohydrates, a quarter-portion for protein, and half-portion for fruits and vegetables. This is where Jasmine Sunwhite rice becomes a great option for Malaysians to fulfill their recommended daily intake of carbohydrates for a balanced diet.

Maintaining the right balance of nutrients is important for overall health and wellbeing. However, given that rice can be the easiest part of the meal that can be overlooked, Jasmine Sunwhite offers a luxurious and delicious option to enrich everyday meals.

"As a special rice variety, we invite you to enjoy Jasmine Sunwhite Fragrant Rice during this new crop season – it's even better than usual time. New crop season is during the month of November to March of the year. Jasmine Sunwhite will surely highlight the pleasure of eating a steaming bowl of soft texture with fragrant aromatic. Jasmine Sunwhite fragrant rice will bring out the best of your home dining experience especially during new crop season, it's Jasmine Sunwhite Fragrant Rice at its Best," Mr. Lim Swee Keat added.

