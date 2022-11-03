JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, OLD DOMINION, RANDY HOUSER, ELLE KING AND DUSTIN LYNCH HEADLINE AUDACY'S "STARS AND STRINGS"

Sold-Out, Star-Studded Country Event Benefited Wounded Warrior Project

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacy hosted "Stars and Strings" at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on November 2. The annual country music concert featured performances from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Elle King and Dustin Lynch, with proceeds benefitting Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) in support of veterans' mental health.

"Country music unites its fans in a way no other music format can, and 'Stars and Strings' gives us the opportunity to connect those listeners with some of the biggest names the format has to offer," said Tim Roberts, Country Format Vice President, Audacy. "We're equally as excited to have partnered with Wounded Warrior Project to support mental health for our nation's heroes and add a fulfilling layer to this event."

"Through 'Stars and Strings,' Audacy is helping to provide Wounded Warrior Project with critical resources we need to serve warriors," said Brea Kratzert Todd, Vice President of Business Development, WWP. "We're committed to helping injured veterans achieve their highest ambition through free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care."

Elle King kicked off the evening with a blistering rendition of her new single "Out Yonder" before bringing out "the cowboy" himself Randy Houser. Houser then had the crowd 'letting their hand down' during his hit "How Country Feels." The two then came together to offer a lovely duet of King's "Worth a Shot" before King closed out her set with an electric performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Dustin Lynch picked up where Houser and King left off and, in front of a packed house, led the second set with favorites like "Cowboys and Angels," "Thinking 'Bout You," and "Good Girl." Old Dominion got the crowd on their feet with fan favorites "Song for Another Time," "One Man Band" and "Written in the Sand" – the last per Lynch's request. The crowd erupted for Kane Brown, who had the arena dancing to exhilarating performances of hits "One Mississippi," "Like I Love Country Music" and "What Ifs." To wrap up the show, Jason Aldean left his mark on the night with "Tattoos on This Town," "Night Train," "Dirt Road Anthem" and "My Kinda Party."

I'm Listening, Audacy's platform committed to more mental health conversations, teamed up with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to support veterans' mental health. Wounded Warrior Project has a wide array of services to help warriors find their path to resilience, whether their injury is visible or not. Stars and Strings benefits Project Odyssey, a program from WWP that uses adventure-based learning to help warriors and their loved ones manage post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression. Through Project Odyssey, they overcome their invisible wounds, enhance their resiliency skills, and are empowered to live productive and fulfilling lives.

For a collection of photos from the evening, please click here and for videos click here.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com , Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. Hard Rock Live ranked No. 3 worldwide in 2021 ticket sales for theatre venues by Pollstar Magazine. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000 square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art, in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers, as well as nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events and more. A-list entertainers to perform at Hard Rock Live include The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, and Dave Chappelle, among others.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with 2,800 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 3 worldwide in 2021 ticket sales for theatre venues by Pollstar Magazine, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com , call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood , Twitter: @HardRockHolly , Instagram: @HardRockHolly .

CONTACTS:

Meredith Tiger

Audacy

516-551-8511

Meredith.Tiger@Audacy.com

David Heim

Audacy

908-472-3927

David.Heim@Audacy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jason-aldean-kane-brown-old-dominion-randy-houser-elle-king-and-dustin-lynch-headline-audacys-stars-and-strings-301668162.html

SOURCE Audacy