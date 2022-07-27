Jason Sudeikis to headline Lattice's 2022 Resources for Humans Virtual Conference

The Ted Lasso star joins leading HR industry professionals at Lattice's upcoming virtual event to help companies drive better people strategy and performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice , the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today announced its featured speaker lineup for its 2022 Resources for Humans Virtual Conference taking place virtually on September 21st, including this year's headline guest Jason Sudeikis. The current speaker list is available on the event webpage .

Jason Sudeikis joins this year's lineup of featured speakers at Lattice's Resources for Humans Virtual Event Sept 21.

Resources for Humans Virtual, an annual conference hosted by Lattice, brings together the HR community to collaborate and connect through a rich lineup of programming featuring 40+ industry-leading speakers, panels, and networking opportunities.

This year's event theme 'The New Era of People Success' focuses on the strategies and best practices for helping companies attract, retain, and develop their employees in order to drive top performance and great business outcomes.

Jason Sudeikis joins this year's lineup of featured speakers which includes Priya Parker, the author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters, and James Clear, author of Atomic Habits.

Sudeikis, the award-winning actor, comedian, producer, and writer, will sit down with Lattice's Chief People Officer Cara Brennan Allamano for a conversation about the value of teamwork, secrets to building a strong sense of team, the challenging balance between mental health and performance, and the importance of making people feel successful.

"Jason Sudeikis in his role as Ted Lasso is helping evolve our definition of a strong, modern leader," said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. "His commitment to investing in both the professional and personal growth of his team while encouraging them to bring their whole selves is exactly how leaders should position themselves in today's new world of work. I'm excited for our audience to learn more from him about the inspiration behind this character and show that we can all bring into our working lives."

Resources for Humans Virtual was created to inspire, educate and motivate the HR and People community. The company's event is attended by thousands of professionals from all over the world yearly and has featured speakers including Trevor Noah, Serena Williams, and Ed Catmull among leaders in the People and HR space.

To register for free to this year's Resources for Humans Virtual conference and access the latest information on session topics, speaker announcements, and other exciting surprises, visit: lattice.com/rfh-virtual-2022 .

About Lattice

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and data to help leaders at organizations develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People and Operations teams develop insights that build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list two years in a row and certified as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 4,250 customers worldwide including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com .

SOURCE Lattice