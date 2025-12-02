Jasper Therapeutics Aktie

Jasper Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C641 / ISIN: US4718711033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 14:08:32

Jasper Therapeutics Reports Positive Results For Briquilimab In Allergic Asthma Phase 1b Study

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported encouraging preliminary data from its ETESIAN Phase 1b study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adults with allergic asthma.

A single subcutaneous dose of briquilimab led to substantial reductions in sputum eosinophils at six and twelve weeks, along with improvements in FEV1 in both Early Asthmatic Response (EAR) and Late Asthmatic Response (LAR). Significant reductions in serum tryptase were also observed, consistent with findings from other briquilimab studies at the 180mg dose.

Briquilimab was well tolerated, showing a favorable safety profile. The preliminary results support the continued development of briquilimab as a potential treatment for asthma.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jasper Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.