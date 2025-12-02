Jasper Therapeutics Reports Positive Results For Briquilimab In Allergic Asthma Phase 1b Study

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday reported encouraging preliminary data from its ETESIAN Phase 1b study of subcutaneous briquilimab in adults with allergic asthma.

A single subcutaneous dose of briquilimab led to substantial reductions in sputum eosinophils at six and twelve weeks, along with improvements in FEV1 in both Early Asthmatic Response (EAR) and Late Asthmatic Response (LAR). Significant reductions in serum tryptase were also observed, consistent with findings from other briquilimab studies at the 180mg dose.

Briquilimab was well tolerated, showing a favorable safety profile. The preliminary results support the continued development of briquilimab as a potential treatment for asthma.