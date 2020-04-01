Jassby and CodeWizardsHQ team up to bring kids e-learning options during COVID-19

WALTHAM, Mass., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jassby, Inc. the fintech company that created a leading family finance app, announced today it has partnered with CodeWizardsHQ to offer a variety of coding classes to kids who are currently out of school due to COVID-19.

This initiative is part of a larger offering Jassby is developing to offer families a solution during this difficult learning environment. The company will be rolling out additional learning opportunities as well as a fast way for parents to reward kids for completing e-learning each day.

Jassby, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is a Fintech start-up company founded in 2018 with the vision to bring banking and financial services to Generations Z and Alpha and to promote financial literacy. Jassby offers families a service through which kids can receive money from their parents and grandparents, and can then save, donate or shop, all on a safe, controlled and fully digital state-of-the-art platform.

CodeWizardsHQ offers online coding classes for kids and teens ages 8-18. They deliver the most fun and effective live, online coding classes that teach real programming languages like Python, Java, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and more to give their students the programming knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a digital world.

Founder and CEO of CodeWizardsHQ, Jey Iyempandi, has this to say about the partnership, "The ability to code is becoming a core skill in the increasingly digital world we live in and students are starting to really understand that. We are thrilled to partner with a company like Jassby which gives students the financial freedom and guidance to invest in their interests and ultimately, their future."

"Helping families is at the core of what we do," said Benjamin Nachman, Jassby's CEO. "These days that includes offering families ways to keep their kids' education moving forward while at home. We are exploring a variety of ways to do that from a core subject standpoint, but coding is a great place to start, and different than many normal offerings the kids may experience while at school," Nachman added.

The Jassby app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple Store or at www.Jassby.com. CodeWizardsHQ can be found at https://codewizardshq.com/

