Java, Python top most wanted list for employers

When it comes to the programming language skills employers want most, HackerRank has found a handful of languages bunched at the top of the list, including Java, Python, and SQL. Demand for others, such as Go and TypeScript, is growing but trails far behind demand for the leaders.These findings and others are featured in the 2023 HackerRank Developer Skills Report, which was published November 10. The report is based on data culled from HackerRank's own platform, rather than relying on survey responses, as with previous HackerRank reports. The report ranks the most in-demand software engineering skills and programming languages among employers and developers, based on the number of language-specific skills assessments the company conducted in the past year.