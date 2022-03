Java 19 could be big

With Java 18 due as a production release in two weeks, Java 19 is beginning to take shape. The next release of standard Java is set to move forward with an API to interoperate with code outside the Java runtime, the first of many potential proposals that could cover capabilities ranging from universal generics to a RISC-V port.The Java 19 proposal now floating in the OpenJDK community is a foreign function and memory API, which would allow Java programs to interoperate with code and data outside of the Java runtime. The feature will be previewed in Java Development Kit (JDK) 19, which is expected to arrive this September.To read this article in full, please click here