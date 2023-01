Java CDS improvements would help boost startup times

Efforts to improve Java program startup times and performance are set to include improving support for archived Java heap objects in CDS (class data sharing).The plan, made public by Ioi Lam of Oracle in an OpenJDK community RFC last month, aligns with Project Leyden, an effort to improve startup times for Java applications as well as times to peak performance and program footprints. Lam noted that Project Leyden is likely to make extensive use of archived Java heap objects.To read this article in full, please click here