Java concurrency could be about to get easier

Multithreaded programming could be about to get easier for Java developers under a plan currently incubating in the OpenJDK community.The structured concurrency proposal would introduce a library that treats multiple tasks running in different threads as a single unit of work. The new library would streamline error handling and cancellation, improving reliability and enhancing observability, according to the proposal. Goals of the plan include improving the reliability and observability of multithreaded code and promoting a concurrent programming style that can eliminate common risks arising from cancellation and shutdown, such as thread leaks and cancellation delays. At this point, the structured concurrency proposal is not targeted for a specific version of Java.To read this article in full, please click here