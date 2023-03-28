|
28.03.2023 21:22:00
Java garbage collection revamp would boost performance
A proposal floating in the Java community would improve application performance by extending the ZGC (Z Garbage Collector) to maintain separate generations for young and old objects. This would allow ZGC to more frequently collect young objects, which tend to die young, Java’s developers said.Specific goals of the OpenJDK Java Enhancement Proposal (JEP) for generational ZGC include lower risks of allocation stalls, lower required heap memory overhead, and lower garbage collection CPU overhead. These benefits should come without significant throughput reduction compared to non-generational ZGC, the proposal states.To read this article in full, please click here
