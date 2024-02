Java proposal would scrap sun.misc.Unsafe memory access

The memory access methods of Java’s sun .misc.Unsafe class would be deprecated for removal in a future release of the platform, under a JEP (JDK Enhancement Proposal) afoot in the OpenJDK community. Of the class’s 87 methods, 79 would be removed.These unsupported methods have had supported replacements since JDK 9, for accessing on-heap memory, and JDK 22, for accessing off-heap memory, the proposal states. Library developers are strongly encouraged to migrate from sun.misc.Unsafe to these supported replacements. Goals of the proposal include preparing for the removal of these memory access methods in a future Java release and helping developers know when their applications rely on them. It is not a goal of the proposal to remove the sun.misc.Unsafe class entirely, as a small number of its methods are not used for memory access and will remain undeprecated. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel